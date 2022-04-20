60,145 Argentinian healthcare workers contract Covid-19

Buenos Aires: At least 60,145 healthcare workers in Argentina have contracted the novel coronavirus, and 362 of them died as a result, according to a senior Health Ministry official.

On Thursday, Argentina celebrates Day of the Doctor and this commemoration will be "a very special day, a very special year", Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry's Secretary of Access to Health Carla Vizzotti as saying to the media on Wednesday.

"The message that we want to give from the Ministry is to prioritise healthcare staff, acknowledge the doctors and give recognition to those who have lost their lives in response to this pandemic," she added.

The South American country detected its first confirmed coronavirus case on March 3.

As of Thursday, the country's overall caseload and death toll stood at 1,440,103 and 39,156, respectively.

—IANS