60,000 UP Villages To Be Linked With Start Up:Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the state government has decided to link 60,000 village panchyats with STARTUP- the flagship scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for creating jobs in the self-employed sector.

Inaugurating the STARTUP Master class at the Indian institute of Technology (IIT) in Kanpur, Mr Adityanath said every village panchyat has some unique identity and the rural youth needs to be apprised of it, so that they can start their enterprise in the villages. Mr Adityanath also addressing the two-day Master class on the occasion, organised by the Alumni association of the IIT Kanpur, entrepreneurship cell of the IIT and the UP government.

In the next six months, all 60,000 village panchyats will be linked with optical fiber network, which will provide high speed internet connectivity, he added.

Expressing concern over the migration of rural youth to urban areas seeking employment, the Chief Minister said in all 75 districts of the state, a youth will be appointed for Startup promotion.

UP is the largest state of the country on account of its population and to prevent the migration of rural youth, they need to be linked with the Startup scheme.

'The destiny of the state can be transformed with the implementation of STARTUP scheme. The technology cuts both ways, it can make or mar both. If the technology is in the hands of dictators like Kim Jong of North Korea, then it will cause only destruction and if the same is used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it will change the destiny of the nation.

'The youth are full of energy and ideas and they want to work and give shape to their innovative ideas. If they get enabling environment, they can take their startup enterprise to logical conclusions. With this objective, the government is working on the project to link 60,000 village panchyats with high optical fiber network to provide high speed internet,' he added. Later in the presence of the Chief Minister, an MoU was signed between IIT Kanpur and APJ Kalam Technical University, Lucknow. The memorandum concerns the activities in teaching, content creation, research and development in the field of mutual interest, including collaboration.

As per the MoU, IIT Kanpur will provide online curriculum-based education and technical training through online courses for students of AKTU. Both the varsities will jointly initiate activities around identified domains for uplift of higher technical education in UP. Each institution shall appoint one member of its staff to coordinate the programme on its behalf.

Further, a coordination committee consisting of programme coordination and two members each from the institutes shall periodically review and identify ways to strengthen cooperation between the two institutions. The MoU will remain in effect for the next three years and may be renewed with the consent of both the institutions, the Chief Minister added. UNI