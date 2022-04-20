60,000 adidas employees ask the world to be 'Ready for Sport'

New Delhi: Global sportswear giant, adidas under the brand movement #hometeam, has mobilised its entire internal community to inspire hope and optimism for a return to sport through its latest brand film 'Ready for Sport. The film was released exclusively by adidas employees and uses the unifying spirit of sport to motivate the world as it looks to re-enter the physical spaces of sport -- be it streets, stadiums or stores.

'Ready for Sport' is the second phase of the adidas #hometeam narrative; part of adidas' response to the COVID-19 global relief efforts to collect funds for the World Health Organisation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Till date, adidas has made a direct €3 million donation and also plans to raise additional funds.

This is the first time that adidas has launched a campaign solely through its internal community of employees. 'Ready for Sport' is an open-sourced film featuring the #hometeam adidas employees, over 2500 athletes and the wider sporting community. All adidas employees had an exclusive twenty-four-hour window to post the launch film on their social channel and were encouraged to highlight what they are "ready for" -- whether it be something to look forward to or that holds a newfound sense of appreciation.

According to Manish Sapra, Senior Brand Marketing Director, adidas India, "'Ready for Sport' aims to be an inspiring and optimistic rallying call for people everywhere to look forward and imagine how incredible sport is going to feel when the current Covid19 situation is over. We strongly believe that we as a nation should keep moving so when the time comes, India will be more than ready for sport again."

Since launch, #hometeam has connected more of adidas' global and Indian athletes and creator community than ever before; with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Hima Das, Mirabai Chanu to global icons like Lionel Messi, Noah Lyles and Gareth Bale providing hours of content to inspire and motivate people to keep their bodies, hearts and minds healthy.

To help people get 'Ready for Sport', adidas is also extending free access to the adidas workout apps for an additional 90 days, providing its community with access to over 260 exercises in 15 languages to keep them moving.

