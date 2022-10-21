60 passengers have a little window of time to escape a burning bus in Andhra

Vijayawada (The Hawk): When a state-owned Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus caught fire in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, at least 60 passengers barely made it out alive.

On Friday morning, the tragedy took place in the Krishna district close to Ventrapragada.

With 60 people, including students, the bus operated by the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) was travelling from Gudivada to Vijayawada.

The bus's engine sparked the fire. An vigilant driver pulled over and ordered the passengers out of the car after spotting smoke. Because everyone got off the bus safely before the fire spread throughout the entire vehicle, a serious catastrophe was avoided.

The incident didn't result in any injuries. However, since the car was completely destroyed, the occupants lost their things. Some of them misplaced money, jewellery made of gold, and other valuables.

As soon as it arrived, a fire engine put out the flames. Police opened an investigation after filing a case.

(Inputs from Agencies)