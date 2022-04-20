60-hr curfew in Ahmedabad, people throng markets

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has decided to impose curfew for 60 hours from 9 pm on Friday in Ahmedabad in view of the coronavirus situation, forcing people to crowd city markets to buy essentials.

Looking at the increasing infections in Gujarat, especially in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat government had on Thursday evening decided to impose night curfew in Ahmedabad from 9 pm to 6 am. However, after the review of the situation late in the night, the 60-hour curfew was announced.

"The situation was reviewed late night (on Thursday) and it has been now decided that a complete curfew shall be imposed from 9 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday in Ahmedabad. Only shops selling milk and medicines shall be permitted to open," said Additional Chief Secretary RK Gupta at a press conference on Friday.

"The night curfew everyday from 9 pm to 6 am shall continue thereafter," added Gupta.

With corona infections increasing during and after Diwali celebrations in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat government had decided on the night curfew.

The late night decision created panic and rumours among public about another lockdown. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said on Friday: "There is no question of a lockdown. The curfew is limited only for two days. The word is 'weekend', which means that the curfew will be on Saturday and Sunday."

Meanwhile, the decision to impose night curfew in Ahmedabad had opposite effect to the one intended. Large crowds were witnessed in markets, defeating the very purpose of avoidance of overcrowding in the city. It made Ahmedabad authorities to order shutdown in many markets.

—IANS