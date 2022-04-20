6-yr-old brutally raped, accused on the run

Hapur (UP): A six-year-old girl, who was kidnapped and brutally raped in Hapur district on Thursday, remains in a critical condition even as the police continue to hunt for the accused.

The police have released three sketches of the accused on the basis of the statements of the girl's parents and neighbours.

The girl was kidnapped from outside her home in the Garh Mukhteshwar area, reportedly by a man on a motorcycle.

The police launched a hunt for the girl after her parents lodged a missing complaint.

She was found the next morning, unconscious and soaked in blood, behind bushes not far from her village. The girl was rushed to a specialised hospital in Meerut where the medical examination confirmed rape.

She has already undergone one surgery and doctors say she is stable but not yet out of danger.

The doctors said that the girl was brutalised in a manner that is shockingly similar to the Nirbhaya gang rape case of 2012.

Dr S.K. Garg, the principal of the Meerut Medical College where the girl is admitted, said that she will need treatment for a long duration and more surgeries.

Hapur SP Sanjeev Suman said that they have not yet been able to record the victim's statement because of her medical condition. He said that six police teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, protests are being held by the Samajwadi Party and Congress over the incident. IANS