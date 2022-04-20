6 Trekkers Missing In Annapurna Region Avalanche

Kathmandu: At least six trekkers, including four Koreans, went missing after an avalanche triggered by heavy snowfall hit the trail route along Nepal''s Annapurna trekking circuit, it was reported on Saturday.

According to Arjun Paudel, General Secretary of Korea Tours and Trekking Operators Association, four Korean trekkers along with their two Nepali guides were missing in the avalanche, The Himalayan Times reported.

"Lee Min Su, Jeong Pil Bong, Kim Sook Ja and Choi Hyo Won along with their two Nepali Guides went missing in the avalanche near Deurali area," he said, adding that identity of Nepali guides have not been known yet.

They had started the trek on January 15, he added. "At least three Taiwanese and two Chinese trekkers, who were also on their way to the Annapurna Base Camp, were reportedly hit by an avalanche near Deurali at Machhapuchhre Rural Municipality in Kaski district," Paudel quoted trekking guide Ram Saran Shrestha as saying from the incident site.

Raj Kumar KC, Deputy Superintendent of Police in Pokhara, said that a police team has already left for Deurali to carry out search and rescue operations. "Details are still awaited," he added. --IANS