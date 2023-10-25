    Menu
    6 People Returning After Adi Kailash Visit Dead As Car Falls Into River

    Inam Ansari
    October25/ 2023
    Dehradun: Six people died in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district on Tuesday when their car fell into the Kali river near Lakhanpur, police said.
    Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Lokeshwar Singh said the incident took place on the Dharchula-Lipulekh road late in the evening when the victims were returning after a ‘darshan’ of Adi Kailash. Two of them were from Bengaluru, two from Telangana and two from Uttarakhand, he said.
    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and prayed for their families.
    The SP said the work of recovering the bodies could not be started due to darkness and adverse geographical conditions. The search work will start on Wednesday morning, he added. —PTI 

