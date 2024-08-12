6 people killed as car rams into group of pilgrims in West Bengal's Darjeeling

The incident occurred on Monday morning as the pilgrims were on their way to offer Jal Abhishekam at the Janglibaba temple.

Darjeeling: Six people were killed after a car rammed into them at Muni tea estate near Bagdogra in Phansidewa block of West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Monday morning, confirmed ACP Siliguri Metropolitan police Debasish Bose,

According to the police, the incident took place when a car coming from Deoghar, hit a group of pilgrims who were participating in the 'Kanwar yatra' in Sawan month and were going to the 'Janglibaba' temple to offer Jal Abhisekham.

According to the locals, they died on the spot. The traffic in the area was disrupted for some time due to the accident.

Jagannath Roy, Panchayat Pradhan of Heatmuri Singhijhora Gram Panchayat said "They have come offer puja at the 'Janglibaba Mandir', they were going by foot and have a group of 12 people, six of them were ahead of them. 4 out of them stayed back to drink water. A car hit them from behind and 6 people died on the spot. Police came and sent the dead bodies to the hospital."

Deblal Barman, a relative of the victim, 'My two brothers-in-law have died in the accident. The accident happened due to the car, the dead bodies have been sent to the hospital now we have to go to the hospital.

Earlier today, At least five devotees were killed and one seriously injured after a truck rammed into the people in front of a temple in Assam's Kokrajhar district. The incident took place in front of the Mahamaya temple in the Kachugaon area in Kokrajhar district where a speeding truck hit the people who were participating in the Bol Bom yatra in Sawan month and had come to the temple to offer Jal Abhishekam.

Pushpraj Singh, Superintendent of Police of Kokrajhar district told ANI over the phone that, five people had died in the incident."

Five people died after the truck hit them in front of Mahamaya temple in the Kachugaon area. One more person was injured in the incident and he was rushed to hospital," the police officer said.

Meanwhile, police have apprehended the truck driver.

—ANI