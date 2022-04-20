6 people drown in Godavari river in Telangana

Hyderabad: The incident occurred at the VIP Pushkar Ghat at Pochampahad in Nizamabad district.

Police said rescue workers pulled out five bodies while search was on for the sixth.

The incident occured when members of three families from different parts of Nizamabad district went to the river for worship and holy bath.

According to eyewitnesses, two minors stepped into water and as they were drowning some of their relatives also jumped in to save them.

Locals saved a boy from drowning while the remaining six met a watery grave. The deceased were identified as B. Srinivas (40), his sons Sreekar (14) and Siddharth (16), Raju (24) and Yogesh (16). Search was on for another teenager Suresh.

Devotees in large numbers throng the place every Friday for religious rituals and to take holy bath.

—IANS