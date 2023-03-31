6 people died in Shastri Park due to mosquito repellant

Six people including a toddler died & two are in critical condition.

New Delhi News (The Hawk - Chirag Kaul): A Delhi based family found dead in the Shastri Park area. The incident occurred when they breathed in carbon monoxide from a burning Mosquito repellent that had spilled overnight over a mattress. As a direct result of the poisonous vapours, the members of the family lost consciousness and ultimately succumbed to death due to oxygen deprivation.

Six people including a toddler died & two people are critical due to suffocation in the house at Mazar Wala Road, Machi Market, Shastri Park. After reaching to the spot, authorities have taken the injured to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, said DCP North East district Sandhya Swamy.