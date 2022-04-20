6 Patients Discharged From Kanpur Hospital After Recovering From COVID-19

Kanpur: As many as 6 COVID-19 patients were discharged from Kanpur's Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical (GSVM) College on Sunday after three successive tests and the results came negative.

According to GSVM officials, the medical staff escorted the patients out of the hospital with honorary applause, for recovering from the novel coronavirus.

All six patients who got discharged were attendees of Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event, held in mid-March, which later turned out to be a COVID-19 hotspot. The total number of coronavirus cases in Kanpur now stands at 45, of which 37 are active cases.

According to information available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 2 PM on Sunday, 969 cases have been reported in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, India's tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 15,712, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. —ANI