6 of a family killed in truck-van collision

Saharanpur (The Hawk): A collision between a truck and a van on Uttar Pradesh's Delhi-Yamunotri Highway has left six dead and one critically injured.

The accident occurred on Sunday night when the victims were returning home in Mirzapur village.

While four people died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries in a hospital on Monday morning, Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Suraj Rai told PTI.

The van was completely damaged in the collision.

The deceased were identified as Adil (25), his pregnant wife Asma (24), Mashkoor (26), his wife Rukhsar (27), Rihanna (38) and Sultana (35).

The truck driver fled from the spot while the bodies have been sent for postmortem.