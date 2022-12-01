6 million Ukrainian households are without power

Kiev (The Hawk): According to the president of Ukraine, six million homes in his country still lack electricity as a result of this week's widespread missile attacks.

Volodymyr Zelensky stated in his nightly address that "as of this evening, blackouts persist in the majority of regions and in Kyiv."

Since Wednesday, the number of impacted households has dropped by 50%, he added.

However, as winter approaches, millions are left without access to heat, water, or light.

President Zelensky stated in a televised address that the attacks had had a particularly negative impact on the capital city and its surrounding area. Many city inhabitants, according to him, have been without electricity "for 20 or even 30 hours."

He added that the more central Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as Odesa and Lviv in the south and west, are among the worst impacted.

Everyone was urged by President Zelensky to utilise energy-efficient appliances: "Even if you don't have a power outage, the issue may still exist. Please remember that just because you have access to electricity does not give you permission to use many large appliances at once."

We must withstand this winter, which will be remembered by everyone, he remarked.

Despite the attacks, practically all of the nation's vital infrastructure has been restored, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, including items like water utilities, heat producing facilities, hospitals, and emergency services.

However, he noted, scheduled power outages continue to affect regular people in every part of Ukraine.

There are worries that the targeting of Ukrainian infrastructure by Russia, along with snowfall and extremely low temperatures, could lead to a health disaster.

Russia has always refuted Ukraine's and its Western allies' accusations that it committed war crimes by attacking vital civilian infrastructure.

The Kherson regional governor claimed on Friday that "continuous Russian shelling" had forced medical patients to leave the area.

Officials from the municipal council reported that 15 people had died this week in the eastern city, which Ukrainian forces have just lately retaken.

As the UN nuclear agency announced that three nuclear plants on Ukrainian soil had been restored to the grid after being forced to shut down during this week's bombardment, the Russian air assault began.

On Thursday, a fourth nuclear power plant that is located in Zaporizhzhia and is under Russian control restarted.

