6 Labourers Buried Alive, After Mud Mound Collapsed On Them

Bareilly: Six labourers working on laying 4G cables for a private telecom company were buried alive in Bareilly late on Monday. They had slipped into a six-feet-deep pit and a mud mound collapsed on them. IG DK Thakur, Mayor Dr. Umesh Goutam, DM Virendra Kumar Singh and SSP Muniraj ji immediately rushed to the spot.

Pilibhit bypass road, On Monday late night when the work of laying 4G cable of a telecome company was under way allegedly without permission. DM said, An enquairy has been set up & strict action will be taken against responsible persons for this tragic incident".

Eight labourers were trapped in the incident but two were pulled out later in the rescue operation conducted by the Administrative authorities. Six, however, could not be saved, an official informed media, adding that one body was still trapped in the debris.

The rains had made the surface slippery. The labourers slipped into it and the mud mound accumulated on the sides gave way burying them alive. After a three-hour-long rescue operation, all buried persons were pulled out and sent to district hospital where doctors declared four dead on arrival while two others succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The six deceased are identified as Habbu, Mohirul, Najimul, Kesar, Hasan and Habbu. All deceased and injured persons are from north Dinjapur of West Bengal.



