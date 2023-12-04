6 killed in accident in Himachal Pradesh

Tragic Mishap in Shimla: Six Labourers Lose Lives in Gorge Accident, Investigations Underway as Jammu-Kashmir Workers Face Devastating Road Tragedy.

Shimla: Six labourers were killed and as many sustained injuries when their vehicle fell into a gorge near Sunni in Shimla district on Monday morning, police said. The mishap took place at Kararghat, about 35 km from here, when the driver of the ill-fated pickup truck lost control of the vehicle. The labourers hailing from Jammu and Kashmir were on their way to Mandi, police said.

Three labourers died on the spot while another three were declared dead by doctors, police said. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH). Four of six deceased were identified as Farid, Gulab, Sahbir, and Talib while two are yet to be identified, police said.



A case has been registered and investigations are on, they said.

—PTI