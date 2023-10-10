    Menu
    6 killed as truck hits autorickshaw in Gujarat's Dahod

    Pankaj Sharma
    October10/ 2023
    Gujarat's Dahod Accident

    Dahod (Gujarat): Six people of a family including a woman and a minor were killed after an autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Dahod-Alirajpur highway in Dahod district of GUjarat on Tuesday morning, police said.

    Police said that all six people died on the spot. The deceased include one woman, one child and four men.

    "This accident happened at around 7 am in Patiya Zol village. The victims were travelling in an auto-rickshaw which collided with a truck. All six of the same family died on the spot," an official said.

    Patiya Zol village

    Police said that the driver of the auto-rickshaw driver was also seriously injured in the accident and was taken for treatment in a nearby hospital.

    Police were further looking into the incident.

    More details are awaited.

    —ANI

