6 killed as service lift crashes in 40-storied Thane building

Thane: At least 6 workers were killed and one injured critically when a service lift crashed in a building in Maharashtra's Thane on Sunday evening, officials said.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation and Disaster Management Centre officials, the incident occurred around 5.35 p.m. in the Runwal Irene building in Balkumb area, near Ghodbunder.

The workers were descending in the service lift after completing some waterproofing works on the upper floors and the terrace of the skyrise. Suddenly, midway during the ride down, there was a technical snag, the lift rope snapped and the lift hurtled down at high speed and crashed, killing six workers instantly and injuring one more.

Thane Fire Brigade and Disaster teams have rushed to the spot for rescue and relief operations. They rescued Sunilkumar Das, 21, who is critically hurt and rushed him to a nearby government hospital.

The deceased were identified as Mahendra Chaupal, 32, Rupeshkumar Das, 21, Haroon Sheikh, 47, Mithilesh, 35, Kalidas, 38, while one remains unidentified.

