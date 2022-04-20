6 Injured In Clash In UP Village After Mayawati's Visit

Saharanpur:At least six persons were injured, one of them from gunshots, as caste tension flared again in Shabbirpur village and surrounding areas in Saharanpur district after BSP chief Mayawati's visit.

Members of two communities again fought a pitched battle in which many were injured, soon after the Dalit leader concluded her visit and drove back to New Delhi after accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of stirring the caste cauldron in the state.

Some Dalits pelted stones at houses of members of the Rajput community and set one house on fire before the former Chief Minister's visit. The Rajputs retaliated and both clashed in Chandrapura village, neighbouring Shabbirpur, of Uttar Pradesh.

One person sustained gunshot injuries.

Five others were injured by swords, two of them with critically, an official said. Additional police force was rushed to the scene of clashes.

Additional Director General of Police (Meerut) Anand Kumar rushed to the village, where fire tenders and Provincial Armed Constabulary were requisitioned from Shamli and Muzaffarnagar.

On May 5, a clash had occurred between the two communities when protests were raised over loud music played in connection with the celebration of Maharana Pratap Jayanti in Shabbirpur village. One person was killed and 16 others were injured in the clash.



