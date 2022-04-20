6 Injured As Bank Guard's Gun Goes Off Accidentally In UP District

Lucknow: Six women, including five college girls, suffered pellet injuries after the gun of a bank guard accidentally went off when it fell on the ground.

The incident took place on Tuesday in the Mughalpura area when the guard was trying to control the crowd at the bank on Tuesday.

Families of the injured girls gathered outside the bank to protest.

The guard has been detained and his gun seized, said police.

According to reports, around 60 customers, including a few college girls, had come to withdraw scholarship money. They had gathered outside the bank branch and were waiting for the gates to open.

Only 10 people are allowed in at a time as per the Covid guidelines. When the gate was opened, several people attempted to rush in and there was a scuffle with the guard.

In the ensuing melee, the guard's 12 bore gun fell on the ground and went off.

The injured have been identified as Ruby Khan, 35, Rani, 18, Meera, 21, Rakhi Rastogi,20, Megha Saini, 20, and Jwala, 22. They were taken to the district hospital for treatment.

Kathghar circle officer Ashutosh Tiwari later carried out an inspection and secured the CCTV footage of the incident.

He said, "We have recorded the statement of the bank manager, who said the guard was following instructions. We have not collected any evidence to suggest it was a deliberate act. The CCTV footage shows that the gun fell on the ground while he was trying to control the crowd and it went off. Fortunately, no one was grievously injured. No complaint has been filed by any of the victims yet. We will lodge an FIR against the guard for negligence."

