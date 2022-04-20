6 injured after autorickshaw falls into roadside ditch in UP

Banda: Six people were seriously injured when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling fell into a roadside ditch in Uttar Pradesh''s Banda district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place near Dataura village in the district, they said.

SHO of Baberu police station Jaishyam Shukla said the autorickshaw fell into a roadside ditch while taking a turn. Six passengers sustained serious injuries in the accident.

They have been admitted to the community health centre in Baberu. The condition of three passengers is critical, he said.

The damaged vehicle has been recovered, the police said. PTI