6 huts gutted in fire in UP's Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot (UP): Six huts caught fire in Taarhi village under the Mau police station here on Saturday evening, officials said on Sunday.



"At around 7 pm on Saturday, the hut of Brijlal suddenly caught fire and then the blaze spread to the huts of Rambalak, Kamta, Bhaiyyan, Pradeep and Deepak. By the time the fire tenders could bring the fire under control, everything was burnt," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Mau Navdeep Shukla said.

He added that the occupants of the huts were poor and now they have become homeless.

A report of the losses caused by the fire has been sought from the lekhpal (revenue official), after which government assistance will be given to the owners of the huts, the SDM said, adding that ration and blankets have been arranged for the affected people.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, but it is suspected that while playing, children had lit matchsticks which may have caused the accident, Shukla said.

—PTI