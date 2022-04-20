6 hurt in grenade attack in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar: At least six civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants in the Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The militants lobbed a grenade towards security forces personnel at the Tral bus stand in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded in the market, resulting in injuries to at least six civilians.

The injured persons were taken to a hospital, the official said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, he added. —PTI