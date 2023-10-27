    Menu
    6-ft crocodile remains inside UP house for 3 hrs before rescued

    Pankaj Sharma
    October27/ 2023
    Crocodile in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district

    Sitapur: A six-feet long crocodile crawled into a house in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district and remained inside for some three hours before it was rescued.

    The incident took place on Thursday in Madnapur Kalli village.

    While the crocodile rested inside the house located barely 100 metres from the Ghaghra River, the family members and other locals ran around trying to get a forest team.

    Finally, a forest team reached the spot and rescued the reptile with the help of villagers.

    A forest department employee said the crocodile must have come out of the river and crawled into the house.

    The locals said that this was the first such incident in the village.

    —IANS

