6 Dead In Ayodhya Bus Accident

Ayodhya: Six people were killed and two seriously injured in a Uttar Pradesh road accident in Ayodhya on Tuesday, involving two roadways buses, a DCM truck and a trailer. The accident occurred in Rauja village over-bridge when one of the two roadways' buses was hit by a trailer from behind.

A police spokesman said that both the buses were going from Kanpur to Basti, when the DCM truck collided with the second bus.

The other bus which was in front stopped. Bot its driver and conductor came down to check the other bus, just then a high-speed trailer coming from the opposite direction hit the bus in front.

According to the police, two passengers died on the spot in the accident, while four others succumbed to injuries in the district hospital during treatment.

The condition of two others injured in the accident is also said to be critical.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed officials to provide treatment and help to the injured passengers. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased was announced. --IANS