6 Dead, 3 Hospitalised After Consuming Illicit Liquor

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident in which six people died, allegedly after consuming illicit liquor, in Kotwali police station area on Friday.

In addition to six deaths, three people are also hospitalised and their condition is said to be critical.

The police have stated that they are currently awaiting post mortem reports of the deceased to ascertain the cause of the death.

"Six people have died and three others are admitted to the hospital. They are undergoing treatment. We are trying to find out the exact cause of death. As per the initial information we have received, illicit liquor could be the reason behind deaths," said Shekhar Suyal, Police Commissioner. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ganesh Joshi also expressed disappointment over the incident and called for an investigation. "I had earlier requested all the police officials to minimise the selling of liquor in the market. Despite all the efforts, we are receiving this kind of reports. We will investigate the case properly. We will take action against the people who are selling illicit liquor", he said. Further investigation in the incident is underway. ANI