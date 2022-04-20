Noida: Noida Police has arrested six criminals for vehicle theft on September 13. So far, criminals have stolen 100 cars out of which 13 cars were recovered by the police. According to the police, they were using high technology for stealing the cars. "6 people have been arrested so far. We have recovered 13 cars from them," a police official said. —ANI
6 arrested for stealing cars in Noida
April20/ 2022
