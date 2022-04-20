6 Arrested For Beating Up Police Officer In UP

Jalaun: At least six people were arrested for allegedly beating up a Police Inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun.

The incident took place on the night of February 15.

"We received information that some drunk people were fighting and beating up a police officer. We despatched a team and six people were arrested in connection with the case. They will be questioned after they are examined," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Satish Kumar on Saturday.

"The police officer who was attacked is currently receiving treatment at a hospital," the SP added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)