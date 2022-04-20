    Menu
    6 Afghan security force members killed in Taliban attack, 15 taken captive

    April20/ 2022


    Kabul: At least six Afghan security forces were killed, six others were wounded, and 15 others were taken captive by the Taliban after the group attacked a security checkpoint in northern Kunduz province on Wednesday night, a security source said, TOLOnews reported.

    The incident took place at 8 pm (local time) in the Imam Sahib district, the source said.

    "The Taliban also stole a humvee vehicle of the security forces and some weapons after the attack," he said, as quoted by TOLOnews.

    The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

    —ANI

