5th phase of panch bypolls in J&K records 59.90% turnout

Jammu: State Election Commissioner K.K Sharma informed on Friday that 59.90 per cent and 52.43 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the fifth phase of panch and sarpanch bypolls, respectively, which were held on Thursday.

While giving out the details, the SEC informed that bypolls for the vacant panch seats were held in 229 constituencies in the fifth phase. Out of a total 42,504 electors (including 22,140 males and 20,364 females), 25,460 voted in the fifth phase.

Sharma said that the Jammu division recorded 77.52 per cent turnout while the Kashmir division recorded 58.35 per cent turnout in fifth phase of panch bypolls.

Similarly, 52.43 per cent voting was registered in the sarpanch constituencies in the fifth phase in 125 constituencies. Out of 88,078 electors (including 45,766 males and 42,312 females), 46,179 voted to choose their representatives, the SEC said.

He further said that 75.84 per cent polling was registered in Jammu division while 42.85 per cent polling was recorded in Kashmir division.

The SEC said that in Jammu division, Doda district recorded the highest voter turnout of 90.83 per cent for the panch by-elections, followed by Reasi at 88.51 per cent and Poonch at 84.09 per cent. Similarly, Budgam district topped with 69 per cent voter turnout in Kashmir division, followed by Kupwara at 66.82 per cent and Bandipora at 64.91 per cent.

While giving information about the highest voter turnout in both the divisions, the SEC said that in the sarpanch bypolls, Kupwara recorded the highest voter turnout with 84.24 per cent in Kashmir division, followed by Bandipora at 71.60 per cent and Budgam at 55.78 per cent. Jammu topped the polling percentage with 81.13 per cent in Jammu division, followed by Poonch at 80.37 per cent and Reasi at 79.78 per cent.

The SEC also informed that polling was held at 271 polling stations for sarpanch bypolls and at 229 polling stations for the panch by-elections.

