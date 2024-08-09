5th August: A significant day in the history of modern India

The 5th of August is a day etched in Indian history, marking significant milestones that have reshaped the nation's political, cultural, and social fabric.

First Woman Chief Justice of India:

Leila Seth was an Indian judge who served as the first woman judge on the Delhi High Court and became the first woman to become Chief Justice of a state High Court, Himachal Pradesh High Court, on 5 August 1991.



Abolition of Article 370 :

On August 5, 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a big announcement. It was decided to abolish the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. This means that Jammu and Kashmir will no longer have its own rules and will be treated like any other state of India. The state was also divided into two union territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Some people supported the decision, thinking it would bring unity, while others were concerned about how it was done.



Bhoomi Pujan for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya:

Another major incident took place on 5 August 2020 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in “Bhoomi Pujan” and laid the foundation of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, where the Babri Majid once stood, but after the Supreme Court verdict in 2019 the land was granted to the Hindu Parties who were involved in this lengthy legal procedure. Millions of Hindus celebrated this significant day across the country, marked the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Ayodhya. The Ram Mandir is seen as a symbol of cultural and religious importance for many Hindus.



India wins Bronze Medal in Tokyo Olympics:

Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 today. It is the first Olympic medal won by Indian men's hockey team in the last 41 years which they secured with a 5-4 win over Germany in an interesting bronze medal match.

