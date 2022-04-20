5G researchers achieve record speeds of 1 terabit per second

London: UK researchers have achieved record-breaking speeds of one terabit per second during tests of 5G data connections. Researchers at the University of Surrey's 5G Innovation Centre (5GIC) managed speeds of one terabit per second (Tbps) - thousands of times faster than current data connections. At 1Tbps, it would be theoretically possible to download a file 100 times the size of a feature film in about three seconds. The speed is more than 65,000 times faster than average 4G download speeds, 'BBC News' reported. Previously, Samsung Electronics has set 5G speed record at 7.5Gbps, which is less than 1 percent of the Surrey team's speed. "We have developed 10 more breakthrough technologies and one of them means we can exceed 1Tbps wirelessly. This is the same capacity as fibreoptics but we are doing it wirelessly," 5GIC director Professor Rahim Tafazolli said. The tests were conducted in lab conditions over a distance of 100m, according to news website V3. It remains to be seen whether it will be possible to replicate the speeds in real-world conditions but Tafazolli hopes to demonstrate the technology to the public in 2018. PTI