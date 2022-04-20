5G-powered OnePlus 8 series unveiled from $699, in India soon

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus on Tuesday unveiled a new 5G lineup of premium OnePlus 8 Pro and compact flagship OnePlus 8 with industry-leading 120 Hz Fluid Display and fast wireless charging.

The OnePlus 8 (8GB+128GB) is priced at $699 while 12GB+265GB version will cost $799 in the US.

OnePlus 8 Pro (8GB+128GB) will retail for $899 while 12GB+256GB model will cost $999. In North America, the open sales begins from April 29. The phones are available in Europe for pre-orders from Tuesday.

The smartphones will be available in India this summer and the local prices will soon be announced.

"The OnePlus 8 series is the most powerful and beautiful flagship smartphone series we have ever created," Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus said in a statement.

OnePlus 8 Pro features 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display earned an A+ rating from DisplayMate, the professional display review institution.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, which enables staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity and advanced Wi-Fi 6 performance.

The device comes equipped with up to 12GB RAM for up to 30 per cent faster memory speed and improved power efficiency by up to 20 per cent, and up to 256GB internal storage.

It features the company''s first quad-camera system, with a 48MP main camera featuring a custom-made Sony sensor, another 48MP ultra-wide lens with a full 120-degree field of view, along with a 8MP telephoto lens and a 5MP distinctive colour filter camera.

The camera setup is equipped with hybrid image stabilization, combining optical (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS) for much more stable videos.

The device also includes a 16MP front camera.

The smartphone houses a 4510mAh battery and will come with Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging solution, which can give the 50 per cent power in just 30 minutes.

The phone will be available in three colour options: onyx black, ultramarine blue and glacial green.

Its sibling OnePlus 8 sports a 6.55-inch fluid display which aims to deliver a cinematic viewing experience with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has also received an exceptional A+ rating from DisplayMate.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System with 12GB RAM, which helps to deliver staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity and comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

The device features triple rear camera setup including 48MP main camera, 16MP ultra -wide angle lens with a 116-degree expansive view and 2MP macro camera. There is also a 16MP selfie camera.

The OnePlus 8 houses an upgraded 4300mAh battery and will come in onyx black and glacial green, as well as a new colour variant  interstellar glow.

Meanwhile, the company has also launched its new earbuds--Bullets Wireless Z.

According to the company, with a quick 10-minute charge, these lightweight and compact earbuds provide music playback for up to 10 hours, while a full charge provides up to 20 hours of battery life.

The new earbuds will come in multiple colors options: black, blue, mint and oat.

