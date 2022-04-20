    Menu
    585 New COVID Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours, Death Toll Stands At 718: UP Govt

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad on July 01 briefed the detail report of COVID-19 situation in the state. He said in last 24 hours, 585 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, while active infections stands at 6709 in the state. So far 718 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in UP, he added.



