58 Test Positive For Coronavirus, Uttarakhand Figures At 2402

Dehradun (The Hawk): 58 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand till 9 PM on 21 June as per the Health Bulletin issued by the Uttarakhand Health department. With this, the number of Corona positive persons reached to 2402 in Uttarakhand. Total 1521 patients have been discharged from the hospitals in the state. There are 839 active Corona patients in Uttarakhand.



On Monday, 11 cases emerged from Almora, from Chamoli, from Bageshwar, 2 from Nainital, 2 from Dehradun, 17 from Haridwar, 10 from Pauri, 1from Tehri and 15 from Udham Singh Nagar.

28 Corona positive persons have died in Uttarakhand till now. A 68 year old COVID positive male patient died at Base hospital, Srinagar.







