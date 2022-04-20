58 new Covid cases in Taj city, death toll reaches 132

Agra: As life appears limping back to near normalcy, Agra reported its 132nd death and 58 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

District Magistrate P.N. Singh said the total number of cases now stood at 6,365, of which 5,648 had recovered. The number of active cases was 585, while the number of samples collected is 2,18,586.

The district administration is now gearing up for the festival season and the reopening of educational institutions from next week. The district Covid-19 task force, meanwhile, is more concerned about the changing weather on the one hand and the impact of increased mobility plus social interaction. A surge in numbers could not be ruled out, say the doctors.

Sushil Gupta, president of the Association of Progressive Schools of Agra (APSA) has asked the administration to clarify whether students from the containment zones would be permitted to go to the schools, School managements have said that in the event of any child found Covid positive, they would not be held responsible.

A survey conducted recently concluded that a majority of parents of primary level school children are not in favour of reopening of schools.

The medical practitioners in the city pointed out that a large number of senior citizens were getting infected from youngsters who are now moving out for work or for socialising. Since most youngsters do not show any symptoms, the danger is imminent and senior members of the family are at greater risk. "It has been observed that a large number of students are neither wearing masks nor maintaining social distancing," a medical college doctor said.

