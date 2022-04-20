58 District Hospitals To Be Upgraded To Medical Colleges: Anupriya

Jaunpur: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel on Sunday said that 58 district hospitals of the country will be upgraded to Medical Colleges, to provide better medical facilities to the public.

Addressing the media here, Ms Patel said with the joint effort of the Centre and the state governments, 58 district hospitals with 200 beds will be upgraded to medical college, which includes 12 district hospitals of UP.

The Union Minister said in the first phase, district hospitals of Faizabad, Basti, Firozabad, Behraich and Shahjahanpur districts will be upgraded, while the second phase will upgrade seven district hospitals of the state, among others. UNI