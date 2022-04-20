56 stranded migrants from Mizoram leave for home state from Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): 56 stranded migrants and students belonging to the state of Mizoram left for their home state on buses from here on Tuesday.

The migrants were stranded due to the coronavirus induced lockdown which is in force from March 24. The buses were arranged by the Mizoram government and left from the Clock Tower in Dehradun for their destination.

Mizoram Welfare Association President Vanlal Ralte said that the migrants were facing a lot of issues as they were stranded here since March.

"There are 200 more persons from Mizoram here who will go back to their home state on trains and flights from Delhi," he added. (ANI)