56 prison inmates test positive for coronavirus in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP): At least 56 inmates of two prisons in Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

"Reports of 51 inmates of central jail and five inmates of district jail have been found positive for COVID-19" District Surveillance Officer, Ashok Kumar said.

Inmates of the prisons were tested after an inmate of the central jail died due to COVID-19, he said.

The district has so far reported 3,773 coronavirus cases with 98 deaths.

Meanwhile, according to a report from Banda, a journalist died due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

Anjani Nigam (52) was admitted at the Banda Medical College and later referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday when his condition deteriorated, Divisional Commissioner Banda Gaurav Dayal said, adding that he died on Sunday. PTI