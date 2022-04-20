56 new Covid cases in Taj city, tally reaches 6,110

Agra: Fifty six fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Agra in the last 24 hours taking the total number to 6,110, the state authorities said on Thursday.

District Magistrate P.N. Singh said so far 5,436 had recovered, while the number of active cases now was 545. The number of samples in the district has gone up to 2,07,022.

Though the daily Covid-19 sample tests continue to remain around 2,500, there has been some respite in the numbers of new cases which in September had gone up abnormally high.

With the rising graph of seasonal viral fever, dengue, and flu, doctors in Agra have advised patients not to rush for Covid tests, but consult family doctors or go to government clinics first.

Doctors said, "Patients with fever should first get the opinion of their family doctors before rushing for Covid-19 tests. Patients can get a fever from a whole lot of health issues including flu, viral fever that is seasonal, dengue, or even urine infection."

Although a vaccine is still far away, doctors today are better equipped with medicines, equipment and insights to deal with Covid-19, compared to the scene some months ago, but there is no room for complacency, say doctors.

A higher level of the vigil and strict observance of social distancing and mask-wearing norms were necessary, said Advocate Vivek Sarabhoy, who runs a WhatsApp group to help Covid-19 patients with consultations, blood plasma, hospital support, and even food or medical support.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) secretary Dr. Sanjay Chaturvedi has suggested extensive studies on the post-Covid syndrome, as a few complicated cases of patients have come to light. "It has been observed that Covid-19 damages some organs and patients take a lot of time to bounce back to health even after testing negative," Chaturvedi said.

—IANS