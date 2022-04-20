56 More Test Positive For Coronavirus, Uttarakhand Figures Reach 1411

Dehradun (The Hawk): 56 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand till 8 PM on 8 June as per the Health bulletin. Total 714 patients have been discharged from the hospitals. On Monday 6 patient emerged from Dehradun, 28 from Tehri 9 from Haridwar, 1 from Nainital, 4 from Pauri, 2 from Rudraprayag, 2 from Bageshwar, 2 from Champawat, 1 from private lab and from 1 from private lab in US Nagar. The total number of active COVID-19 positive persons is 824. There are now 6,252 persons in institutional quarantine in state.







