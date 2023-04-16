56 CBI queries; excise policy case is false: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the CBI had asked him 56 questions on the excise policy matter, all of which he had answered truthfully.

That whole excise policy argument is wrong, I'd like to remark. They have nothing to counter the AAP with. ''It's the product of sleazy politics,'' he told the press.

After being questioned by the investigation agency for close to nine hours, he spoke to the media from his home.

Kejriwal praised the "hospitality" of the CBI agents by saying, "They asked me questions in a friendly and harmonious manner." I responded to all of their inquiries. He went on to say that the CBI had asked "around 56 questions regarding the excise policy," including when and why the policy had been instituted. Officials reported that the AAP leader was escorted to the first-floor office of the Anti Corruption Branch and questioned by the investigative team after he arrived at the strongly protected agency headquarters in his official black SUV at around 11 a.m.—Inputs from Agencies