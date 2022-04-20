55% Say Kumbh Festival Should Have Been Symbolic Amid Covid

New Delhi: Around 55 per cent of people say that this year the Kumbh festival should have been symbolic from the beginning in view of the second wave of Covid 19, the ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card has revealed.

The ABP-C Voter snap poll found that in urban areas, 57.8 per cent people stated that Kumbh festival should have been symbolic from the beginning. Similarly, 54.2 per cent of people in rural areas have the same view.

A total 21.7 per cent of people in urban areas stated that it was right to hold Kumbh festival the way it was held. Similarly,19.2 per cent of people share the same view.

The survey stated that 20.5 per cent in urban areas stated that the Kumbh festival should have been organised in its original form but with more precautions. Similarly, 26.6 per cent of people in rural areas also stated that more precautions should have been taken.

The survey claimed that sample size of the poll was 12070 and was carried out from May 23, 2021 to May 27, 2021.

The Kumbh festival formally began in Haridwar on April 1 with several restrictions imposed on devotees coming to attend the event amid rising cases of Covid-19 in various states including Uttarakhand.

A total of 12,000 police and 400 paramilitary force personnel were deployed keep an eye on the Kumbh festival spread over an area of 670 hectares from Haridwar to Devprayag.

Amid surging Covid cases, the Prime Minister requested in mid-April to keep Kumbh symbolic as two Shahi Snans have already taken place. On April 17, the Juna Akhara announced the end of Kumbh festivities.

India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,77,29,247 with 22,28,724 active cases, and 3,22,512 deaths, so far.

In the last 18 days, India has recorded over 68,000 deaths. On May 24, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to the coronavirus infections, thus becoming world's third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.—IANS