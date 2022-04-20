5,500 migrant workers approved to resume work in S''pore

Singapore: Some 5,500 migrant workers from 40 dormitories in Singapore were cleared to resume working, following the completion of necessary preparations, a media report said.

They were among the first batch of 60 dormitories that the government declared clear of COVID-19 infection last week, The Straits Times report said on Wednesday.

The remaining 20 dormitories were still in the process of making the necessary arrangements that would allow their residents to resume work.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) also said that another 30 dormitories were added to the COVID-free list on Tuesday.

These 30 dorms include a purpose-built dormitory (PBD), 14 blocks of recovered workers in eight PBDs, and 29 factory converted dormitories and construction temporary quarters.

Once they make the necessary preparations as instructed by the government, their 8,400 migrant workers will be able to return to work.

They will join the 40,000 workers who have been cleared of COVID-19 and who may return to work, pending approval from the authorities.

The 5,500 workers who have received approval to resume work will now see a "Green" AccessCode on their SGWorkpass app, provided their companies have been given approval to resume work as well, The Straits Times reported.

The AccessCode feature shows a green status if a worker is coronavirus-free, their employer has been granted approval to resume operations, and the dorm they stay in has also been cleared.

--IANS