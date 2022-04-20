550 Mw Solar Power Plants To Be Set Up In UP: Chopper Services To Be Launched In 4 Cities

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government, in order to promote green energy, has approved solar power generation, in the private sector, of 550 megawatt at a tariff rate between Rs 3.02 to Rs 3.10 per unit.

The government in order to boost religious tourism, has permitted to start chopper services at Agra,Mathura,Varanasi and Prayagraj where helipad would be constructed on government land. The approval was given by the state cabinet here on Tuesday.

State government spokesperson said nine private developers would be selected for the 550 mw of solar power, which will be supplied to UP Power Corporation Limited. Of the total approved solar power generation, 120 mw would be generated in Chitrakoot district, 100 mw in Badaun, 85 mw in Kanpur, 70 mw in Mirzapur,50 mw in Bareilly and 25 mw in Lucknow.

The government also approved 220 kv sub-station at Mallawa in Hardoi district at a cost of Rs 142.48 crores while in Rampur Rs 626 crores would be spent on construction of 765 kva sub-station and transmission lines. Separately a 400 kva and 200 kva sub-stations would be constructed in Rampur.

The government has approved for setting up a Special Planning Authority(SPA) for setting up an integrated industrial township on Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor at Greater Noida. The industrial township would be set up in 747.5 acres of land and the SPA would be represented by the shareholders,Greater Noida Authority and the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar.

In an important decision, the government has amended the molasses control rule for exporting it to other countries. Now the companies will have to obtain permission from the concerned consulate of the country while a certificate from the end user would also be required for export approval from the state government.

The government has also given its nod for giving band guarantee to UP cooperative bank to avail loan up to Rs 1500 crores from NABARD.

The UP government has also approved to give free land to set up Sericulture centre at Lucknow. Around 2.01 hectare of land would be provided to set up the centre which will cost around Rs 76.45 crore. The government has also approved Rs 202 crore for sewage construction in Ferozabad Nagar Nigam area and Rs 353 crores for sewage construction in Agra western zone. UNI