55 Trains Delayed, 16 Cancelled, 23 Rescheduled Due To Dense Fog

New Delhi: (IANS) Thousands of passengers were stranded on Thursday as 55 trains were delayed and 16 cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India.





According to a Northern Railway official, the 15025 Mau-Anand Vihar Express was running 33 hours behind schedule and the 14005 Lichchvi Express was running 28 hours behind schedule.





While the 22405 Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath was 22 hours late.





The official said that 23 trains were rescheduled as the visibility dropped to 400 metres on Thursday.





Meanwhile, according to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, no flight was cancelled on Thursday.





IANS