    55 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in central Gaza, says health official

    The Hawk
    June8/ 2024
    The bodies arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, one of the few hospitals still operating in Gaza, currently reliant on a single power generator.

    Bodies carried to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza

    Cairo: Bodies of at least 55 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Al-Nuseirat and other areas in central Gaza, and dozens wounded, in the attacks, arrived on Saturday at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said.

    The hospital, one of the only hospitals still functioning in Gaza, has been currently operating via one power generator and could go out of service while dozens of injured were still on the streets, a spokesperson from the health ministry said in front of the hospital.

    Israeli forces rescued four hostages alive in a special operation from two separate locations in the central Gaza area of al-Nuseirat on Saturday, the military said.

    —Reuters

