54 recovered from Covid infection in Noida in 24 hours

New Delhi: A total of 54 people recovered from Covid infection and were discharged from various hospitals in Uttar Pradesh''s Gautam Buddh Nagar district in the last 24 hours, the state authorities said on Wednesday.

So far, total Covid positive cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar district are 707 out of which 477 people have been cured. So far 10 people have succumbed to the virus

On Wednesday, 17 people were found positive.

The authorities said that health camps were organised in 12 sensitive places in the district. A total of 664 people were screened and 19 patients of fever and one patient of SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) were detected and admitted to hospital, the authorities said.

--IANS