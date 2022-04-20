54 PIA employees sacked

Islamabad: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has sacked 54 employees after finding them involved in submitting fake credentials, bribery, smuggling and indulging in narcotics and theft of government record, it was reported.

Friday's action by the flag carrier came after inquiries and committee reports found them guilty of the charges against them, reports Dawn news.

However, 13 other employees were awarded with appreciation letters for their dedication and commitment while seven others were given monetary awards for working beyond the call of duty.

A PIA spokesman said as the accountability process in the organisation was continuing, the 54 employees were dismissed from service for various charges proved against them during inquiries and committees reports.

He said of the 54 employees, seven were dismissed for tampered documents, eight for prolonged unauthorised absence, two for taking bribe from customers/contractors, four for involving in illegal and immoral act of omission, one for indulging in alcohol and narcotics.

He said two employees were dismissed on the charges of theft and destruction of official record, one was shown the door for smuggling, another demoted for disobedience and refusing to carry out a lawful order.

Moreover, five employees were given the penalty of withholding increment for disorderly and indecent behaviour, nine awarded with reduction to lower pay scale for insubordination and another employee was served with censure notice for sleeping on duty.

