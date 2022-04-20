530 Fresh Covid Cases Take U'khand's Tally To 73,527; Death Toll 5

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 73,527 on Friday as 530 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 66,855 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,812. The state's toll rose to 1,201 as five more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 659. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 391. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally come down to 90.93 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 168 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Champawat, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli and U S Nagar followed with 69, 45, 43, 40, 38 and 33 cases respectively. That apart, 25 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 22 Almora, 20 Rudraprayag, 11 Tehri Garhwal, 8 each in Bageshwar and Uttarkashi.





